Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with grey and black casing, large wheels, and control panel on top.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Record Holder Guinness World Records
    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HDS 13/20-4 S

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.071-937.0

    For maximum performance in the harshest conditions: the super class hot water high-pressure cleaner with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor and robust 3-piston axial pump.
    Make an enquiry