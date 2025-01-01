As one of the most powerful machines in Kärcher's super class, the HDS 13/20-4 S hot water high-pressure cleaner impresses with the best cleaning results under the harshest operating conditions. High-quality components such as the low-speed, 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor and the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston provide maximum quality, while the economical eco!efficiency mode ensures maximum efficiency. Very easy to operate and maintain, ergonomically designed and easy to transport, the HDS 13/20-4 S also scores highly in terms of user-friendliness. This is underlined not least by the energy-saving EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with servo control and 1050-millimetre-long spray lance with patented nozzle technology. The optimised burner engineering, 2 detergent tanks, extensive safety technology, time-saving EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners and sophisticated accessory storage options round off the machine's lavish equipment package.

High efficiency In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow. The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation. Maximum efficiency Highly efficient, tried-and-tested "Made in Germany" burner technology. 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump. Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life. Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine On-board storage for full range of accessories. Includes 2 hooks for suction hose and power cord. Spacious storage compartment, e.g. for detergents, gloves or tools. Operational safety Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water. Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine. The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibration and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system. Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force. Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun. Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance. Detergent dosing Easy to switch between detergent tank 1 and 2. Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function. Mobility concept "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller. Integrated tipping trough for effortless transport over ledges. Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability. Easy to use controls One switch for all unit functions.