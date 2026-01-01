HDS Trailer HDS 17/20 De Tr1 | Kärcher

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HDS Trailer
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.524-952.201
Drive type
Diesel
Motor manufacturer
Yanmar
Motor rating (kW / hp)
19 / 26
Flow Rate (l/h)
900 - 1700
Pressure (bar / MPa)
60 - 200 / 6 - 20
Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (kg/h)
9.7
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
945
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
3646 x 1747 x 1735
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas