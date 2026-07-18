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    High pressure cleaner HDS 5/11 UX | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with hose reel, grey and black, featuring a yellow control knob and handle.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HDS 5/11 UX

    Part number: 1.064-903.0

    • Compact, ergonomic upright design, air-cooled motor with axial pump
    • Hose reel with 15-metre-long high-pressure hose, detergent inlet
    • EASY!Force Advanced, triple nozzle