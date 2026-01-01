High pressure cleaner HDS 6/12 C | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
High pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.169-904.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
240
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow Rate (l/h)
240 - 560
Operating pressure (bar / MPa)
30 - 120 / 3 - 12
Temperature (supply 12°C) (°C)
min. 80 - max. 155
Power rating (kW)
3
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
3.5
Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (kg/h)
2.8
Power cable (m)
5
Fuel tank (l)
15
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
107.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
115.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1060 x 650 x 920
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas