Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
High pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.173-906.0Powerful HDS 7/16 C 3-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner in the compact class with eco!efficiency mode, intuitive single-button operation and EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun.
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow Rate (l/h)
310 - 660
Operating pressure (bar / MPa)
30 - 160 / 3 - 16
Max. Pressure (bar)
220
Temperature (supply 12°C) (°C)
max. 80
Power rating (kW)
4.4
Heating oil consumption ( 60°C) / eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
3.6
Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (g/h)
2.9
Power cable (m)
5
Nozzle size
025
Fuel tank (l)
15
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
111.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
120
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1066 x 650 x 920
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas