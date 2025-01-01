Powerful 3-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner in the compact class: the HDS 7/16 C with a powerful air-cooled motor with eco!efficiency mode. A robust axial pump with three ceramic pistons builds up high pressure. The EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun with patented nozzle technology and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make for ergonomic work. The Soft Damping System (SDS) reduces vibrations. The hot water technology effectively breaks up even lubricants and reduces the use of detergents, which are precisely dosed from a 15.5-litre tank. The pressure and water flow can be adjusted depending on the task. The maintenance-friendly HDS 7/16 C is designed for daily use under hard conditions. The descaling option, a water filter and a safety valve protect the technology. A robust chassis protects against impacts, while large wheels and a steering roller/castor offer high manoeuvrability. There are integrated storage possibilities for accessories.

High efficiency eco!efficiency mode – economical and environmentally friendly, even during longer periods of use. Reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 20%. Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force. Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance. Patented Kärcher power nozzle can offer up to 40 per cent more impact force than conventional nozzles. Operational safety Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water. Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine. Reliability Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification damage. The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibration and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system. Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine Storage hooks for power cable and high-pressure hose. Integrated nozzle storage. Integrated lance holder for transport. Detergent dosing Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function. Large tank opening with filling chute. Mobility concept "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller. Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs. Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability. Easy to use controls Intuitive operation thanks to the large single-button selector switch.