High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.110-034.010 m long high-pressure hose with EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Nominal size DN 6, suitable up to 250 bar.
ID ( )
6
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Max. Pressure (bar)
250
Length (m)
10
Connecting Thread
2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.9
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com