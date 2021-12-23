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    High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with connectors on both ends, featuring yellow text on black rubber.

    High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Part number: 6.110-034.0

    10 m long high-pressure hose with EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Nominal size DN 6, suitable up to 250 bar.
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