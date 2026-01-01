High-Pressure Wash CP 935 | Kärcher

Extremely economical High-Pressure Wash CP 935 with fresh apple scent for thorough cleaning of cars and bikes at self-service washing stations. The powerful cleaning concentrate is particularly effective and dissolves even the most stubborn residues left by oil, grease, tree sap, mud and insects. At the same time, it boasts impressive environmentally friendly properties: the surfactants contained in CP 935 are biodegradable according to the OECD, and it separates oil and water very quickly in the oil separator, making it ideal for this purpose. With up to 50 car washes per litre, the high-pressure detergent from Kärcher is also very economical.