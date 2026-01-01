Implement carriers Holder C 70 SC | Kärcher

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This device requires instruction
Part number: 8.324-795.0
Drive
Diesel
Traction drive
All-wheel drive
Motor manufacturer
Kubota
Motor rating (kW)
48
Displacement (cm³)
2615
Cylinder
4
Exhaust emissions standard
STAGE V
Fuel tank (l)
65
Driving speed (km/h)
- 40
Working speed (km/h)
- 20
Wheelbase (mm)
1820
Permissible total weight (kg)
3500
Permissible total weight (option) (kg)
4000
Weight without accessories (kg)
1928
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
3307 x 1091 x 2093
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas