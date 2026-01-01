☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Implement carriers Holder C 70 SC | Kärcher

    Kärcher utility vehicle with enclosed cab, large tyres, and rear cargo bed, featuring multiple headlights and an orange beacon.

    Implement carriers

    Holder C 70 SC

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 8.324-795.0

    • Wheel load compensation and load limit control for greater work safety
    Make an enquiry