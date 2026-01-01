Implement carriers Holder S 100/130 | Kärcher

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Implement carriers
This device requires instruction
Part number: 8.322-537.0Robust, powerful, off-road: The multifunctional implement carriers in the S range are true power packs - designed for year-round use in the toughest conditions.
Drive
Diesel
Traction drive
All-wheel drive
Motor manufacturer
Deutz
Motor rating (kW)
95
Displacement (cm³)
3621
Cylinder
4
Exhaust emissions standard
STAGE V
Fuel tank (l)
84
Driving speed (km/h)
- 40
Working speed (km/h)
- 20
Wheelbase (mm)
1827
Permissible total weight (kg)
5500
Permissible total weight (option) (kg)
6000
Weight without accessories (kg)
3100
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
3921 x 1360 x 2233
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas