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    Implement carriers Holder S 100/130 | Kärcher

    Kärcher utility vehicle with enclosed cab and rear cargo bed, featuring large tyres and front attachments.

    Implement carriers

    Holder S 100/130

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 8.322-537.0

    Robust, powerful, off-road: The multifunctional implement carriers in the S range are true power packs - designed for year-round use in the toughest conditions.
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