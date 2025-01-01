Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher professional cleaning machine with attached cylinder, grey body, wheels, and control panel.

    Dry ice blaster

    IB 10/8 L2P

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.574-200.0

    • With integrated dry-ice production
    • Compact, mobile design and easy operation
    • Low compressed air consumption for use of workshop compressors
