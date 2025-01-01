Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Dry ice blaster
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.574-200.0
Power rating (kW)
1
Housing/Frame
Plastic rotation body
Tested by
CE
Cable length (m)
5.5
Air pressure (bar / MPa)
0.7 - 10 / 0.07 - 1
Quality of air
Dry & oil-free
Air flow (m³/min)
0.07 - 0.8
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
95
Dry ice pellets (diameter) (mm)
2.5
Dry ice consumption (kg/h)
2 - 8
Liquid CO2 consumption (kg/h)
20 - 60
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Voltage (V)
220 - 230
Weight without accessories (kg)
92
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
103.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
870 x 450 x 970
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Manual
Application areas