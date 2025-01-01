The compact IB 7/40 ice blasting machine offers many of the benefits of the larger IB 15/120 machine but can run from a much smaller compressed air supply, therefore making it ideal for use with in-house compressed air systems. Kärcher’s dry ice blasting technology is a non aggressive but thorough method of cleaning tools, moulds, surfaces and machines with a minimum of downtime. The dry ice pellets are injected into a jet of compressed air, accelerated to speeds in excess of 150 m/s and the fired at the surface to be cleaned. The abrupt cooling of the surface causes a thermal shock and produces fine cracks in the top layer. The dry ice penetrates these cracks, lifts the contaminant from the surface and returns to the atmosphere as CO2 gas leaving only the contaminant behind. Ice blasting uses no chemicals, leaves no wastewater, is environmentally friendly and can be used in areas where cleaning with water is prohibited or inconvenient.

Clear display Clear indication of adjusted values; easy operation thanks to large buttons and electronic control. Automatic residual ice emptying Residual ice tank emptying at the push of button prevents the machine from freezing up on completion of work. With integrated oil and water separator No icing up of the device. Integrated ground strap coil Easy earthing of the jet object. Protection against flash-over from the user to the object. Improved jet comfort. Efficient air flow in the machine The dry ice is transported from the machine to the nozzle without damaging it. Maximum cleaning performance with the nozzle. Outstanding mobility Optimum machine balancing for manoeuvring over uneven ground comfortably. Handles at the front and rear of the machine make it easy to carry on stairs. GRP dry ice container Optimum isolation of the dry ice. No condensation formation. The machine does not freeze. Sophisticated trigger gun holder The trigger gun is always stored securely. Ideal positioning (for removing the nozzles, for example). Integrated storage compartment for nozzles and tools Everything is easily accessible directly from the machine.