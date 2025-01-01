Shop Spring Deals!

    Kärcher IB 7/40 professional dry ice blaster with wheels and hose attachment.

    Dry ice blaster

    IB 7/40 Advanced (240V)

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.574-002.0

    • Operation by the trigger gun
    • Oil and water separator
    • For in-house compressed air networks
    Make an enquiry