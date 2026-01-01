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    iSolar 400 Advanced | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher rotating surface cleaner with circular brush and textured top, viewed from above.

    iSolar 400 Advanced

    Part number: 6.368-092.0

    iSolar 400 brush for water flow rate of 700-1,000 l/h. The water-driven disc brush with a width of 400 mm cleans small to medium-sized photovoltaic systems. Also perfect for use on elevated systems.
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