Durable, robust, compact, mobile: our IVM 40/24-2 M ACD dual-engine middle class industrial vacuum cleaner for universal vacuuming of fine and coarse combustible solids outside an ATEX zone. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and both of the motors can be individually controlled. The large, certified star filter of dust class M can be cleaned easily, conveniently and reliably using the Pull and Clean filter cleaning system without switching off the vacuum cleaner. Certified The industrial vacuum's filter and collection tanks are made of acid-resistant stainless steel, while the chassis is made of durable steel and has large wheels for easy transport.

ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust For the safe and economical vacuuming of combustible dusts. Conforms to the IEC 60335-2-69 standard. Dust class M Complete device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class M. Manual pull-and-clean filter cleaning Filter is cleaned in a single step during operation. Low-wear dedusting by means of air reversal. Fitted with two blower motors For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Equipped with a large star filter For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M. Also suitable for large quantities of dust.