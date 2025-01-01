Free Shipping Over €50
Industrial vacuum
Part number: 9.990-760.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Air flow (l/s / m³/h)
106 / 382
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
225 / 22.5
Container capacity (l)
40
Container material
Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW)
2.3
Vacuuming type
Electric
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
77
Main filter dust class
M
Filter area for main filter (m²)
1.5
Weight without accessories (kg)
35.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
36.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
645 x 655 x 1150
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
