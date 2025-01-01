Free Shipping Over €50
Industrial vacuum
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.573-521.0Mobile middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/30 M Z22 certified according to 2014/34/EU and suitable for ATEX Zone 22 with side channel blower for universal applications in industry.
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Air flow (l/s / m³/h)
68 / 244.8
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
286 / 28.6
Container capacity (l)
60
Rated input power (kW)
3
Vacuuming type
Electric
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
79
Main filter dust class
M
Filter area for main filter (m²)
2
Weight without accessories (kg)
102
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
102.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1040 x 680 x 1840
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
