Specially developed for the removal of fine, hazardous and also explosive dusts: our middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/30 M Z22 impresses with its durable side channel blower and three-phase operation for continuous use in industry and, if requested, also around the clock. The robust machine, with resistant steel housing and acid-resistant stainless steel body and container, has a large star filter in dust class M and also complies with the requirements for work in ATEX Zone 22. The vacuum cleaner is also certified according to 2014/34/EU. Large wheels guarantee maximum mobility, whereas the reliable, manual filter cleaning with transmission extends the filter service life, thus reducing the maintenance effort.

Certified for ATEX Zone 22 Explosion-proof industrial vacuum for safe vacuuming in ATEX Zone 22. Dust class M Complete device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class M. Wear-resistant side channel compressor With 3 kW power and soft start for vacuuming large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Suitable for multiple shift operation and/or with multiple suction points. Manual IVM filter cleaning Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used. Equipped with extra-large star filter For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M. Also suitable for large quantities of dust.