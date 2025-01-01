Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a stainless steel body, control panel, and wheels for mobility.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVM 60/30 M Z22

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.573-521.0

    Mobile middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/30 M Z22 certified according to 2014/34/EU and suitable for ATEX Zone 22 with side channel blower for universal applications in industry.
