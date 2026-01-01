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    Industrial vacuum IVM 60/30 | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a silver cylindrical body, black top, and sturdy wheels, designed for heavy-duty cleaning.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVM 60/30

    Part number: 1.573-520.0

    • Hygienic stainless steel container
    • Wear-free side channel blower, user-friendly set-down mechanism
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