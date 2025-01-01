The IVR-L 100/24-2 is a compact industrial vacuum from Kärcher. The vacuum cleaner has a 100-litre container capacity. Liquids and coarse solids (e.g. chips) can be reliably suctioned and conveniently separated from each other thanks to the optional chip cage. The hose connection at the suction head is very flexible (360° rotation) and guarantees maximum flexibility and knot-free vacuuming. The filling level can be comfortably read at any time on the emptying hose. Flange-mounted crane lugs facilitate daily handling, also when fully loaded. The high-quality castors made of ABS material guarantee maximum mobility.

High robustness, flexibility and modularity Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Rotatable hose connection with up to 360° rotatable pipe bend. Optionally available with overfill protection, strainer or accessories holder. Visual filling level indicator Transparent hose for checking the amount of fluid absorbed. The hose is also used for easy emptying. Fitted with two very quiet fan motors For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly. Equipped with compact surface filter of dust class L Reliably prevents coarse particles from entering the suction turbines.