    Kärcher robotic floor scrubber in grey, featuring a brush attachment and control panel on top.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2024
    Reddot Design Award 2024

    Scrubber drier

    KIRA B 50

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.533-002.0

    Efficient, time-saving, easy, safe, flexible – and fully automated as desired: The KIRA B 50 scrubber drier robot for economical floor cleaning over medium to large areas.
