Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.533-002.0Efficient, time-saving, easy, safe, flexible – and fully automated as desired: The KIRA B 50 scrubber drier robot for economical floor cleaning over medium to large areas.
Drive type
Battery
Rated input power (W)
1600
Power traction motor (W)
560
Turbine capacity (W)
630
Motor rating of brush motor (W)
600
Working width of brushes (mm)
550
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
80
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
1200
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
750
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
55 / 55
Detergent tank (l)
5
Dirt hopper (l)
2
Theoretical area performance, autonomous (m²/h)
max. 2365
Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²)
1830
Voltage (V)
24
Number of batteries
2
Battery type
Li-Ion
Battery voltage/capacity (V / Ah)
24 / 160
Battery runtime (h)
3.5
Battery charging time (h)
5.2
Speed, autonomous (km/h)
max. 4.3
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
69
Aisle turn-around width, autonomous (m)
1.5
Climbing ability (%)
6
Aisle width, autonomous (m)
0.9
Weight, empty (kg)
228
Weight without accessories (kg)
225
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
238.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
249.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1100 x 750 x 1200
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
