Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.533-013.0The KIRA BR 200 efficiently cleans large areas. With roller brushes ideal for textured and uneven floors – intelligent, efficient and powerful in every application.
Drive type
Battery
Rated input power (W)
2250
Power traction motor (W)
1300
Turbine capacity (W)
552
Motor rating of brush motor (W)
1500
Working width of brushes (mm)
850
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
215
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
380 - 950
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
1100
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
200 / 220
Detergent tank (l)
10
Dirt hopper (l)
9
Theoretical area performance, autonomous (m²/h)
max. 4590
Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²)
7143
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
100 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Number of batteries
4
Battery type
Li-Ion
Battery voltage/capacity (V / Ah)
24 / 320
Battery runtime (h)
4
Battery charging time (h)
4.7
Speed, autonomous (km/h)
max. 5.4
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
64.5
Aisle turn-around width, autonomous (m)
2.8
Climbing ability (%)
6
Aisle width, autonomous (mm)
1350
Weight without accessories (kg)
630
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
630
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
632.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1944 x 1138 x 1471
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas