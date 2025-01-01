Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher ride-on scrubber dryer with steering wheel, grey body, black seat, and orange light on top.

    Scrubber drier

    KIRA BR 200

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.533-013.0

    The KIRA BR 200 efficiently cleans large areas. With roller brushes ideal for textured and uneven floors – intelligent, efficient and powerful in every application.
