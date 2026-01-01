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    Vacuum sweeper KM 105/180 R Bp Pack Classic | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on sweeper with steering wheel, seat, and brush attachment, featuring a grey and black design.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 105/180 R Bp Pack Classic

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.186-051.0

    • Electric sweeper, 240 Ah wet battery, battery charger, high container emptying
    • 1050 mm working width, 6300 m²/h area performance, 180 l container volume
    • 2.5 h battery run time, pocket filter, side brush on the right, flashing beacon
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