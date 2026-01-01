With the compact KM 70/15 C Classic manual sweeper, all indoor spaces and outside areas can be cleaned easily and conveniently. When cleaning areas of 100 square metres or more, it is much more efficient than a broom. Its low weight and the low rolling resistance of the wheels make it easy to manoeuvre and transport. The sweeper roller is driven by the left wheel, ensuring reliable transport of the waste into the waste container. The side brush is designed to sweep edges and corners. When cleaning open spaces, it can be folded up out of the way to reduce unwanted generation of dust. The side brush can be adjusted to avoid wear and tear. No tools are required to change the brush. The waste container can be removed and emptied in no time at all. The front of the waste container is shaped such that it can be set down in an upright position whenever necessary. The folding push handle can be adjusted to the operator's height and folds down completely for space-saving storage of the KM 70/15 C Classic.

Low weight Good manoeuvrability Easy to transport, even up or down steps. Large waste container Ergonomic container handle for easy operation and emptying. Waste container is self-supporting. Adjustable side brush Ensures optimum sweeping of edges and corners. Side brush pressure adapts for efficient cleaning of different surfaces. Can be folded up for cleaning open spaces to reduce dust dispersion. Adjustable push handle Extremely ergonomic. Space-saving parking position thanks to folding design. Drive of main sweeper roller Main sweeper roller driven by transport wheels. Uniform sweeping result. Side brush can be replaced without tools Minimised maintenance effort. No machine downtime due to service work.