Summer-ready starts here! SHOP MAY DEALS

    Kärcher push sweeper with large wheels, black bristle brush, and a grey body, featuring a handle for manual operation.

    Sweeper

    KM 70/15 C Classic

    Part number: 1.517-111.0

    • Manual sweeper
    • 700 mm working width, 2800 m²/h area performance, 15 l container volume
    • Side brush, right
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