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Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Sweeper
Part number: 1.517-111.0
Drive type
Manual
Max. area performance (m²/h)
2800
Working width (mm)
480
Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
700
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
12.8
Package weight (kg)
16.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1198 818 1003
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas