    Kärcher push sweeper with dual rotating brushes, grey body, and large rear wheels, designed for outdoor cleaning tasks.

    Sweeper

    KM 70/20 C 2SB

    Part number: 1.517-131.0

    Optimum cleaning results inside and out: the KM 70/20 C 2SB manual sweeper with 2 side brushes ensures extensive area performance and virtually dust-free sweeping.
