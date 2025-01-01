Free Shipping Over €50
Sweeper
Part number: 1.517-131.0Optimum cleaning results inside and out: the KM 70/20 C 2SB manual sweeper with 2 side brushes ensures extensive area performance and virtually dust-free sweeping.
Drive type
manual
Max. Area Performance (m²/h)
3920
Working width (mm)
480
Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
700
Working width with two side brushes (mm)
980
Tank volume, gross/net (l)
45 20
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
22
Weight, ready to uset (kg)
22
Package weight (kg)
27.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
989 800 416
Scope of supply
Equipment
Product information
Manual
Application areas