The KM 70/20 C manual sweeper makes cleaning surfaces effortless and virtually dust-free thanks to the filter, sweeping roller and side brush - whether indoors or outside. The area performance is 7 times higher than with a broom. The sweeping roller can be adjusted in 6 steps and, in combination with the infinitely variable side brushes, achieves an optimal cleaning result on different floors. A height-adjustable push handle and the Home Base system for carrying additional equipment such as buckets and litter pickers ensure ergonomic operation. This means that waste can be disposed of together with dust and dirt in a single step. When the work is done, the KM 70/20 C 2SB can be stored in a space-saving manner in its parking position.

Roller brush and side brushes continuously adjustable Incrementally adjustable contact pressure for optimum sweeping results. Adjusting the contact pressure reduces sweeper roller wear. To protect the bristles, the sweeper roller and side brush can be completely relieved of load. Dust filter The dust filter cleans the exhaust air and prevents dust from flying up during sweeping. The filter system is easily accessible for quick and easy replacement. Home Base system Convenient storage of additional equipment such as buckets and litter pickers. Accessories can be kept handy in a pocket on the push handle. Large waste container Ergonomic container handle for easy operation and emptying. Adjustable push handle Three adjustment options for maximum ergonomics. Space-saving parking position thanks to folding design.