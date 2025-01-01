Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Grey Kärcher push sweeper with dual rotating brushes, large wheels, and a handlebar, designed for outdoor cleaning tasks.

    Sweeper

    KM 70/30 C BP 2SB

    Part number: 1.517-231.0

    The KM 70/30 C manual sweeper for cleaning indoor and outdoor hard surfaces – the filter with suction, battery electric sweeping roller drive and side brush drive minimise dust.Battery not included.
    Make an enquiry