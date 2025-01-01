The KM 70/30 C manual sweeper is an effective and efficient solution for cleaning hard surfaces in- and outdoors. The sweeping roller, side brush and fan are battery-powered and significantly increase working comfort: users can sweep corners and hard-to-reach areas effortlessly with significantly less force required. The flat pleated filter with active suction reduces dust generation even when removing large quantities of fine dust, and keeps the working environment clean. The sweeper roller can be adjusted in six stages to adapt its cleaning performance to different surfaces. The practical shelf for additional equipment, such as buckets and litter pickers, makes work easier. Maintenance is also simple, with no tools needed to change the side brush and filter. The 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform delivers sufficient power in every situation. The exchangeable battery can be removed for easy transport. The battery and battery charger are not included in the scope of delivery.

Exchangeable lithium-ion battery The battery run time can be selected according to the area to be cleaned. Fast and intermediate charging for longer operating times and higher productivity. Displays the remaining battery run time when sweeping. Flat pleated filter with active suction Reduces the amount of dust created and provides a clean working environment. Filter replacement without tools. The manual filter shaker ensures the best sweeping result, even with fine dust. Practical storage area Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board. Increases efficiency and saves you the extra effort. Coarse dirt can be collected and disposed of with ease. Push handle can be pivoted and adjusted to three positions The foldable push handle enables space-saving storage. Adjustable to different user heights.