Part number: 1.517-231.0The KM 70/30 C manual sweeper for cleaning indoor and outdoor hard surfaces – the filter with suction, battery electric sweeping roller drive and side brush drive minimise dust.Battery not included.
Battery platform
36 V battery platform
Drive type
manual
Max. Area Performance (m²/h)
3920
Working width (mm)
480
Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
700
Working width with two side brushes (mm)
980
Tank volume, gross/net (l)
45 20
Filter areas (m²)
0.6
Battery type
Removable lithium-ion battery
Voltage (V)
36
Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
1
Run time per battery charge (h)
max. 2 max. 1.6
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
33.5
Package weight (kg)
40.2
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
