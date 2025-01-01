Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher professional floor sweeper with grey body, black handle, and visible brush wheel.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 75/40 W Bp

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.049-207.0

    A user-friendly walk-behind vacuum sweeper with 24V battery power and traction drive. Choose between low maintenance batteries (order no 9.621-551.0) and maintenance-free batteries (order no 1.049-207.0).
