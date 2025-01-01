Free Shipping Over €50
Vacuum sweeper
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.049-207.0A user-friendly walk-behind vacuum sweeper with 24V battery power and traction drive. Choose between low maintenance batteries (order no 9.621-551.0) and maintenance-free batteries (order no 1.049-207.0).
Drive type
Electric
Drive
DC motor
Drive– performance (V / W)
24 / 400
Max. Area Performance (m²/h)
3375
Working width (mm)
550
Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
750
Waste Container (l)
40
Climbing ability (%)
12
Working speed (km/h)
4.5
Filter areas (m²)
1.8
Battery runtime (h)
2.5
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
125
Weight, ready to uset (kg)
125
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
134.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1430 x 750 x 1190
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Manual
Application areas