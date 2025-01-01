The KM 75/40 W Bp is designed to provide effective indoor outdoor sweeping and dust control with its user and maintenance friendly design. Ideal for cleaning various floor types including asphalt, pavements, concrete, carpets and other hard floors. With an 24V electric motor, the machine offers an average coverage of up to 3375m2 per hour. Choose between low maintenance batteries (order no 9.621-551.0) and maintenance-free batteries (order no 1.049-207.0).

Waste container with trolley grip Waste container with recessed grips - easy to remove and empty . Short disposal times. Efficient filter system with mechanical filter cleaning 1.8 m² filter area for long work intervals. Long-lasting thanks to washable polyester material. Mechanical filter cleaning system with ergonomic handle. EASY-Operation concept Simple, convenient operation thanks to the logical arrangement of all control elements. Standard symbols for all Kärcher sweepers. Very easy to service No tools required for filter and brush roller replacement, enabling maintenance regardless of location.