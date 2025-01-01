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Vacuum sweeper
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.049-216.0Powered by a low-emission petrol engine with infinitely adjustable sweeping speed: Compact and manoeuvrable KM 75/40 W G push vacuum sweeper from Kärcher for outside areas.
Drive type
Petrol
Motor manufacturer
Kohler
Drive– performance (W)
3300
Max. Area Performance (m²/h)
3375
Working width (mm)
550
Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
750
Waste Container (l)
40
Climbing ability (%)
15
Working speed (km/h)
4.5
Filter areas (m²)
1.8
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
84.9
Weight, ready to uset (kg)
84
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
94.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1430 x 750 x 1190
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas