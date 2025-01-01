Our KM 75/40 W G push vacuum sweeper is powered by a reliable, low-emission and powerful Kohler petrol engine with 3.3 kW, which naturally complies with all applicable emission regulations. This makes it perfect for fast and thorough cleaning of outside areas larger than 600 square metres, such as car parks, playgrounds or other municipal spaces. Perfect cleaning results are ensured by the overhead sweeping principle with connectible side brush, tool-free sweeping surface adjustment and a main sweeper roller that can be changed with no tools required. The powerful suction effectively prevents dust dispersion, while efficient cleaning of the flat pleated filter ensures constant suction power. The clever EASY Operation operating concept, the movable 40-litre waste container with trolley system and the integrated traction drive with infinitely adjustable sweeping speed ensure maximum user convenience while working and therefore enable long applications with the very compact and manoeuvrable KM 75/40 W G without tiring.

Waste container with trolley grip Waste container with recessed grips - easy to remove and empty . Short disposal times. Efficient filter system with mechanical filter cleaning 1.8 m² filter area for long work intervals. Long-lasting thanks to washable polyester material. Mechanical filter cleaning system with ergonomic handle. Easy to maintain Filter and roller brush are easy to remove without tools for flexible maintenance. EASY-Operation concept Simple, convenient operation thanks to the logical arrangement of all control elements. Standard symbols for all Kärcher sweepers.