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City sweeper
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.442-260.2
Drive type
Diesel
Traction drive
Two-wheel drive
Motor manufacturer
VM
Motor rating (kW)
75
Displacement (cm³)
2970
Cylinder
4
Fuel tank volume (l)
70
Exhaust emissions standard
Euro 6e
Driving speed (km/h)
- 60
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
2625
Working width with 3 side brushes (mm)
2710
Waste container (l)
2500
Water tank ( / l)
120 / 400
Fresh water tank (l)
200
Fresh water tank (optional) ( )
390
Wheelbase (mm)
1980
Permissible total weight (kg)
6000
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
4491 x 1300 x 1999
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas