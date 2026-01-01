Kärcher attaches huge importance to municipal equipment. This is why we invested our entire know-how and expertise, as well as our extensive experience, in the development of the MC 250 vacuum sweeper. The attractively designed MC 250 offers an unrivalled cleaning performance with low engine speed, generous 2.5 m³ waste container volume, a high transport speed of 60 km/h and maximum driving comfort thanks to the hydro-pneumatic suspension and single-wheel suspension. The optional air-conditioned large cab with comfortable seats and the ergonomic operating concept with clearly arranged multifunctional display in the steering wheel rim ensure a pleasant working environment and a high level of user-friendliness. Our MC 250 also has all-wheel steering for excellent manoeuvrability and an efficient water circulation system with a separate dirty water tank. The machine is suitable for cities and municipalities of all sizes, is very easy to maintain and also impresses with very low exhaust gas and particulate emissions.

Spacious 2-person comfort cab with optimal view of the work environment With deluxe comfort seats for fatigue-free work activities. Entry and exit possible on both sides with large sliding windows in the doors. Eco button for starting sweeping operation. Safety chassis with maximum comfort Short transport times thanks to 60 km/h maximum speed. Hydro-pneumatic suspension for a high level of driving comfort – independent of the load. Comfortable all-wheel steering for maximum manoeuvrability. Largest waste container in its class Flow-optimised stainless steel waste container with over 2 m³ volume. Enables long work activities. Largest waste container in its class Flow-optimised stainless steel waste container with over 2 m³ volume. Enables long work activities. Water reclamation system with separate water tank as standard High speed and manoeuvrability Short transport times thanks to 60 km/h maximum speed. Comfortable all-wheel steering for maximum manoeuvrability. Also suitable in urban areas. Maintenance-friendly design All components relevant for cleaning and maintenance are readily accessible. With service access at the side and swivel-mounted fresh water tank. Safety chassis with maximum comfort Hydro-pneumatic suspension for a high level of driving comfort – independent of the load. Independent suspension minimises effects of uneven road surfaces on the steering. Maintenance-friendly design All components relevant for cleaning and maintenance are readily accessible. With service access at the side and swivel-mounted fresh water tank. Water reclamation system with separate water tank as standard Enables long work activities. Water reclamation system with separate water tank as standard Intuitive 2-joystick system for controlling the brush arm. Clearly arranged multifunctional display in the steering wheel rim. Eco button for starting sweeping operation.