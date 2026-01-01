Summer-ready starts here! SHOP MAY DEALS

    Kärcher street sweeper with three rotating brushes, enclosed cab, and grey body, designed for outdoor cleaning tasks.

    City sweeper

    MC 80

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.442-252.2

    • Large spacious cab with volume of 1.45 m³
    • Environmentally friendly diesel engine with optional particulate filter
    • Individual brush control and lifting
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