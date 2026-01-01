With the MC 80, the technology used in large machines is now being deployed in compact class sweepers. For instance, the 800-litre waste container with water circulation system is based on computer-aided CFD simulations, the double-brush system has individual brush control, the straight suction channel effectively prevents blockages and the suction mouth is impact-protected in the wheel contour. Lastly, our patented quick-change system guarantees the fast and simple change of the diverse implements via a hydraulic interchangeable frame. In terms of working comfort, the MC 80 scores well with the largest cab in its class, a perfect all-round view and transparent and ergonomic layout of the operating elements. Practical details such as a lockable storage compartment, bottle holder and USB charging port are also included.

Intuitive operating concept from the 3.5 tonne class Armrest with ergonomically integrated operating panel for intuitive operation. Quick start at the touch of a button. Individual control of all functions possible. Individual control and lifting of brush increase precision. Maximum operating comfort Largest cab in its class with 360° panoramic view, ergonomic and transparent. Windows on both sides, lockable storage compartment, USB charging port, bottle holder. Entry and exit on both sides for maximum flexibility when working. The highest standard of sweeping Easy-to-assemble two brush system with individual control and lifting. 800 litre container for swept material with water circulation system and 185 litre fresh water tank. Optional attachment kits available such as 3rd side brush or weed brush. Economical and environmentally friendly drive Emission values below EU STAGE V thanks to Common Rail system and diesel particulate filter. For applications in urban green zones. Lower fuel consumption protects the environment and lowers the operating costs.