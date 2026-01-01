City sweeper MCM 600 | Kärcher

Whether for municipal applications in urban and suburban areas or in industrial facilities with high cleaning requirements, such as foundries, cement plants, mines: Our MCM 600 mechanical street sweeper is the perfect choice for the most demanding sweeping requirements. The combined system with mechanical extraction for large dirt particles, a suction device for lighter materials and a filter system comprising several polyester filters, which effectively filter out fine dust up to PM1 in any conditions, guarantees a high cleaning performance without any dust dispersion. Another contributory factor is the synchronised steering on both axles, which guarantees easy manoeuvrability and maximum sweeping accuracy even when turning. The patented hydraulic system (CDS – Clever Detective System) for the automatic regulation of the ground pressure of the central brush also assists the sweeping accuracy. Thanks to the control panel with colour display and function keys next to the steering wheel, the machine is very easy to operate, plus the cab, which is designed for 3 people, gives users the highest standards of safety and ergonomics.

Synchronised all-wheel steering High sweeping accuracy also when turning thanks to optimal manoeuvrability. Ergonomic and comfortable cab Complete control in all work phases and excellent driving conditions. With 3 authorised seats without centre tunnel for easy entry. Meets the highest standards in the area of ergonomics, safety and comfort. Patented hydraulic system For the automatic regulation of the ground pressure of the central brush. Ensures constant brush load on the ground on all surfaces. For maximum sweeping accuracy and minimum wear of the brush. All driving and operating functions are easy to operate Convenient control panel with colour display and function keys beside the steering wheel. Intuitive graphics and user-friendly control for short teach-in phases. Hydrostatic, electronically controlled drive with load sensing Optimises the performance/consumption ratio in all conditions. Eco mode makes possible additional fuel savings of up to 25 percent.