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    City sweeper MCM 600 | Kärcher

    Kärcher street sweeper with large front brush, white body, and clear cab windows, designed for outdoor cleaning tasks.

    City sweeper

    MCM 600

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.999-052.0

    • Easy and intuitive operation
    • High manoeuvrability thanks to all-wheel steering
    • Many possible applications thanks to mechanical waste pick-up
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