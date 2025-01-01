Winter service
The complete programme for tackling ice and snow – our robust, reliable and powerful winter service vehicles with up to 129 PS (95 kW) pave the way.
Our application solutions for the municipal area provide the right solution for every need and for every season – whether ice and snow, green area maintenance or special applications, as well as sweeping and vacuuming.
Whether milling, clearing or sweeping snow, whether sand, grit or brine has to be spread – you can rely on our strong, compact and manoeuvrable implement carriers in all weather conditions. Thanks to the permanent all-wheel drive and the equal-sized four wheels, the traction is outstanding, even in wintry conditions. The load limit control is particularly effective when snow throwing: it ensures that the driving speed is automatically adapted to the decrease in performance on the front implement.
To ensure that the driver can work to their full potential in minus temperatures too, the comfort cabin has optimal heat insulation, powerful heating systems and winter-proof equipment features, such as heated seats, air conditioning or heated windscreen and exterior mirror.
Versatile, flexible green area maintenance that protects the ground? The multifunctional Kärcher Municipal vehicles mow and maintain at the highest level.
Is it extensive, is it steep, is it cramped? It doesn't matter: a Holder or Kärcher municipal vehicle is ideal for lawn care and regeneration, as well as hedge and embankment maintenance. Flexible connection and mounting options, its climbing ability and manoeuvrability, as well as the high area performance, all open up virtually unlimited potential applications as a mowing vehicle and for green area maintenance.
Four equal-sized wheels guarantee optimum traction with the greatest possible protection of the ground; on models with articulated steering, the minimal turning circle and lane driving make your work easier. Green areas of all kinds can therefore be quickly and effectively processed to the highest quality, even in areas that are difficult to access. At the same time, the multifunctional implement carrier guarantees fast and easy removal of the cuttings, and therefore guarantees a continuous disposal chain. Thanks to the air-conditioning system and the spacious comfort work station, the driver keeps a cool head, even in summer temperatures.
Optimum sweeping and cleaning results with the best-possible flexibility – the cleaning professionals at Kärcher and Holder are impressive on the job thanks to their efficiency and manoeuvrability.
The manoeuvrability, easy handling and perfect all-round view of our street sweepers create the best conditions for efficient and comfortable work. For cleaning, from parking bays right though to large surfaces, Kärcher Municipal offers various sweepers that, with their high suction power and additional equipment options, such as high container emptying, large filling volume, high-pressure lance, watering arm and mowing-suction combination, perfect your working results.
Whether you want to sweep leaves, wash away dirt or clean with high pressure: with one of our cleaning machines, you are guaranteed premium quality and optimum results.
A combination of sweeping and vacuuming means that streets and paths are thoroughly cleaned. The brushes are wetted with water in order to effectively loosen dirt and bind dust. On the sweeper with suction, the damp dirt that is swept together from open spaces and streets is drawn in through the wide suction mouth in the catch pan. The dirt settles here, while the water that is also drawn in is transferred back into the water circulation system and reused by the vacuum sweeper.
With independent sweeping, dirt is easily swept up on both sides of the street sweeper, a path is kept clear, a surface is cleaned quickly. This can take place with or without the waste pick-up. During independent sweeping with waste pick-up, the swept-up dirt is mechanically conveyed to the catch pan. The independent sweeping guarantees effective deep cleaning, particularly in the case of loose dirt, such as grit.
From a large water tank, water is sprayed on streets, paths or open spaces via the cleaning vehicle's washing boom. Stubborn dirt is gently loosened, and dust and fine dust are bound with the water. A high-pressure lance is also available for manual use. Even delicate surfaces can be cleaned quickly and effectively with the washing system.
The high-pressure cleaning system works with a swivelling cleaning hood, which is mounted on the vehicle's front attachment area. Two rotating spray arms are located below this. Dirt is gently and effectively loosened by using fresh water and distributing this on squares and pathways with a water pressure of 250 bar. As an option, water with a temperature up to 90 °C can also be used. To leave spotless results, a dirty-water suction can also be installed.
The hot-water weed-removal system offers the possibility to remove unwanted weeds in a way that is just as thorough as it is environmentally friendly, and which does not use any chemicals. The extremely compact design and independence from any external water or power supply mean that it can also be used in very remote areas as well as on paths, in parks or in inner-city areas. The weed is tackled with 98 °C hot water – by machine using the mounted front beam or manually using the hand lance.
Other applications that are part of everyday municipal work activities are also possible:
The risk of infection caused by germs is reduced considerably in a clean, well-kept environment that is regularly cleaned. Surfaces are no longer breeding grounds for germs, bacteria or viruses. Germs are also eliminated in areas that are difficult to access. On the basis of the current state of knowledge, enveloped viruses, such as coronaviruses or influenza viruses, are rendered harmless at a temperature of 56 °C – experts also refer to this as virus inactivation. With a contact time of precisely 30 seconds with the hand nozzle, the high temperatures of the cleaner are sufficient for killing off enveloped viruses on hard surfaces and therefore thoroughly cleaning outdoor areas.
The powerful municipal vehicles from Kärcher Municipal offer a wide range of applications for effectively and efficiently removing weeds.
Due to the legal requirements, chemical-free weed removal has developed in recent years to become an increasingly important field of activity for many municipalities and service-providers.
Parking spaces, cemeteries, public spaces and bus stops, but also barn floors, sports fields and tennis courts, as well as harbour or shore areas of various rivers and seas – all of these must be kept free of weeds.
The WRS 200 hot-water weed-removal system from Kärcher offers municipalities and service-providers the possibility to remove unwanted weeds in a way that is just as thorough as it is environmentally friendly and, from a long-term perspective, is the most economical approach, with only approx. four treatments required per year.
The extremely compact design and independence from any external water or power supply mean that it can also be used in very remote areas as well as on paths, in parks or in inner-city areas. The weed is tackled with 98 °C hot water – by machine using the mounted front beam or manually using the hand lance.
The growth of weeds is just as diverse as the options for easily removing these using our municipal vehicles – regardless of whether hot water, burners, hot air, foam or mechanical solutions are used.
Covering everything from asphalt milling, to for road/rail technology – the wide range of vehicles and attachments guarantees the right solution for every task.
No matter what your requirements are, you will find the right solution at Kärcher Municipal. With our wide selection of system vehicles and the varied range offered by our implement partners, we have a solution ready for every task. Since we manufacture exclusively to order, we can already offer you hundreds of configuration options as standard. And if the right solution is not yet available, our team of experienced engineers will come up with a customised special development for you.