Whether milling, clearing or sweeping snow, whether sand, grit or brine has to be spread – you can rely on our strong, compact and manoeuvrable implement carriers in all weather conditions. Thanks to the permanent all-wheel drive and the equal-sized four wheels, the traction is outstanding, even in wintry conditions. The load limit control is particularly effective when snow throwing: it ensures that the driving speed is automatically adapted to the decrease in performance on the front implement.

To ensure that the driver can work to their full potential in minus temperatures too, the comfort cabin has optimal heat insulation, powerful heating systems and winter-proof equipment features, such as heated seats, air conditioning or heated windscreen and exterior mirror.