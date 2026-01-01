Nozzle insert for Order No. 3.637-001, high-pressure for machines up to 1100 l/h. | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.769-003.0Nozzle insert for detergent injector 3.637-001 for high-pressure detergent application. For high-pressure cleaners with a water flow rate up to 1100 l/h.
Connecting Thread
M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com