Nozzle kit:crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, suction brush, ID 35 | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.860-116.0Nozzle kit consisting of a crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle and suction brush. The nozzle kit is suitable for all Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners and wet and dry vacuum cleaners in nominal width DN 35.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
210 x 120 x 40
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com