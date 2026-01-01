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    Nozzle pipe cleaning size 80 | Kärcher

    Brass nozzle with a hexagonal base and threaded interior, resting on a white surface.

    Nozzle pipe cleaning size 80

    Part number: 5.763-087.0

    Pipe cleaning nozzle with 24 mm diameter. With 4 nozzles tilted back at a 30° angle.
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