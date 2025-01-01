Free Shipping Over €50
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner
Part number: 1.528-130.0SHELL machine so battery and charger not included: Compact and versatile battery powered wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 22/1 Ap Bp for demanding wet and dry applications at locations without an external power supply.
Battery platform
36 V battery platform
Container capacity (l)
22
Container material
Plastic
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
70
Air flow (l/s)
57
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
152 / 15.2
Rated input power (W)
575
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
1
Performance per battery charge (m²)
approx. 150
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 31 max. 24
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
58 81
Charging current (A)
6
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
8.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
11.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
401 x 372 x 499
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
