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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 27/1 | Kärcher

    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a grey body, black lid, and flexible hose attached to a metal wand.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    NT 27/1

    Part number: 1.428-509.0

    • 27-l container, compact design, integrated power cable/accessory storage
    • Mechanical floating switch off, sturdy metal lock latches, bumper
    • 300 mm floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, PES cartridge filter