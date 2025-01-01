Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner
Part number: 1.148-340.0The NT 40/1 Tact Bs provides the ideal cleaning solution, specific for bakeries. Perfectly suitable for both floor cleaning and the vacuuming of bakery ovens, thanks to the automatic filter cleaning system.
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Air flow (l/s)
74
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
273 / 27.3
Container capacity (l)
40
Rated input power (W)
1380
Standard nominal width ( )
40
Cable length (m)
7.5
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
68
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
16.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
19.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
650 x 370 x 1100
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas