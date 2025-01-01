The new bakery vac, NT 40/1 Tact Bs, is the ideal solution for bakeries. It is perfectly suitable for both floor cleaning and the vacuuming of bakery ovens. Thanks to the further improved TACT automatic filter cleaning system, large amounts of fine dusts can be vacuumed without any interruptions. Whilst its robust metal closure flaps ensures the bakery vacuum can resist flour explosions inside the container. The PES flat pleated filter within the machine allows users to alternate between wet and dry applications due to its moisture resistant characteristics. Specific accessory sets are to be ordered separately.

Ideal for bakeries and cake shops Optional accessory kits specially for use in bakeries. Special lock latches made from metal Allow certification as explosion-proof machine. Permit approval for vacuuming potentially hazardous flour dust. Heat-resistant PES flat pleated filter Allows vacuuming of problematic dust in bakeries. Practical accessory storage for special accessories Facilitates the carrying of bulky sets for oven cleaning.