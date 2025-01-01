Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with large wheels and a sturdy handle, featuring a grey and black design.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    NT 40/1 Tact Bs *EU

    Part number: 1.148-340.0

    The NT 40/1 Tact Bs provides the ideal cleaning solution, specific for bakeries. Perfectly suitable for both floor cleaning and the vacuuming of bakery ovens, thanks to the automatic filter cleaning system.
