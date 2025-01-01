Whether on construction sites or in industrial plants, the wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 50/1 K from Kärcher is specially designed for the rapid removal of large water volumes. Thanks to its powerful disposal pump, it can handle more than 300 litres of dirty water per minute, including coarse dirt up to a particle size of 20 millimetres. The standard Geka coupling ensures its compatibility with this widely used coupling system for water hoses. The turbine and disposal pump are protected against damage or blockage by effective coarse dirt filters to prevent small parts, stones, leaves or building material residues from being sucked in. Metal steering rollers/castors on the robust 50-litre container and a continuously adjustable push handle ensure high portability and effortless transport of the NT 50/1 K vacuum cleaner from the vehicle to the place of use and back again.

Integrated wastewater pump Large quantities of liquid can be disposed of via the disposal pump to allow continuous use. Integrated coarse dirt filter basket to protect the pump Protects the disposal pump against blockages from stones, leaves or pieces of wood. False air valve for suction force regulation The valve is fitted between the hose and the bend. Enables synchronisation of the water flow rate of the vacuum cleaner and pump. Drain hose The waste water pump disposes of most of the vacuumed-up liquids. For convenient disposal of remaining residual amounts of liquids. Integrated coarse dirt filter for protecting the turbine Protects the turbine from damage caused by coarse dirt and small parts. High-quality accessories Oil-resistant suction hose. Adv. floor nozzle. Continuously adjustable push handle.