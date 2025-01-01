Free Shipping Over €50
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner
Part number: 1.148-470.0Thanks to the waste water pump and Geka connector, the wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 50/1 K is ideal for quickly removing large fluid amounts in construction or industry.
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
230
Frequency (Hz)
50
Air flow (l/s)
74
Vacuum (mbar)
273
Container capacity (l)
50
Rated input power (W)
1200
Performance disposal pump (W)
1100
Standard nominal width ( )
40
Cable length (m)
7.5
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
67
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
28
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
32.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
640 x 370 x 1045
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
