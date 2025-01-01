Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a long hose and nozzle, featuring wheels and a handle for mobility.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    NT 50/1 K

    Part number: 1.148-470.0

    Thanks to the waste water pump and Geka connector, the wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 50/1 K is ideal for quickly removing large fluid amounts in construction or industry.
    Make an enquiry