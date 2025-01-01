The NT 65/2 Tact² professional wet/dry vacuum cleaner features Kärcher’s unique double Tact system for automatic filter cleaning even in extreme operating environments. Tact² enables high productivity even when collecting large quantities of fine dust, and the machine is ideal for the removal of all types of dirt - from liquids, mud and rough dirt to large quantities of fine dust. Additional features, like the adjustable push handle, high mobility and robustness complete this highly convenient and effective vacuum cleaner. It is an attractive option for groups within the professional sector, especially construction, industry, automotive and food industry.

Easy transport Adjustable push handle and large wheels make transport easy even on uneven surfaces. Smart accessory storage For example, the floor tool can be quickly fixed any way round. Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact² This divided flat pleated filter is cleaned by air blasts and can be removed from the clean side. Fine dusts cannot block the filter. A constant high air flow is maintained. Over 1000 kg of category A fine dust can be vacuumed without the need to change the filter. Practical storage On-board practical storage for tools, small items and bottles.