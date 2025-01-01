Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with grey body, black top, and yellow accents, featuring a hose and wand attachment.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    NT 65/2 Tact²

    Part number: 1.667-286.0

    High capacity, high filtration professional multi-purpose vacuum cleaner with twin motors and Tact² automatic filter clean system for heavy duty dust extraction.
