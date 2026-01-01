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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 70/2 | Kärcher

    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a large grey body, black top, and attached hose and wand.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    NT 70/2

    Part number: 1.667-277.0

    • 70-l container, 2 turbines, push handle, drain hose, cable/accessory storage
    • 2 turbines: strong suction power, robust bumper, large wheels
    • 360 mm Adv floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, cartridge filter