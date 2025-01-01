The NT 70/3 is a tough, high capacity vacuum cleaner designed for demanding professional use. With 70 litre container capacity, tough construction and high manoeuvrability, the NT 70/3 is equally suited to use in workshops, manufacturing, and vehicle valeting. The machine's three independently-switched motors ensure high suction power when required, and economy and reduced noise when only one motor is needed. The Me Tc model also features a tough stainless steel waste container that can be tilted to make emptying of dirt quick, convenient and safe.

Integrated accessory storage Large bumper with accessory storage. Ergonomic Push Handle The NT 70 has an ergonomic push handle for greater manoeuvrability. Tilting chassis Quick and easy: the container tilts back for easy emptying. Ergonomic handle The ergonomic handle – at the front at the bottom of the container - makes handling easy.