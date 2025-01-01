Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher professional wet and dry vacuum cleaner with stainless steel body, large wheels, and flexible hose.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc

    Part number: 1.667-292.0

    Powerful, twin-motor wet & dry vacuum with tilting stainless steel waste container. Featuring the Ap semi-automatic filter clean system for constantly high suction power.

