Wet and dry vacuum cleaner
Part number: 1.667-292.0Powerful, twin-motor wet & dry vacuum with tilting stainless steel waste container. Featuring the Ap semi-automatic filter clean system for constantly high suction power.
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Air flow (l/s)
74
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
254 / 25.4
Container capacity (l)
75
Container material
Stainless steel
Rated input power (W)
2760
Standard nominal width ( )
40
Cable length (m)
10
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
73
Colour
silver
Weight without accessories (kg)
26
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
700 x 505 x 995
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas
NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc