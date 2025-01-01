The NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc is a high-performance wet/dry vacuum cleaner with the ApClean system for constantly high cleaning power and uninterrupted use. The robust 75-litre tank is ideal for large dirt volumes and is easy to empty thanks to the tilting chassis. This vacuum cleaner has a compact turbine casing with integrated filter cover for easy removal of the large flat pleated filter. Effective semi-automatic ApClean filter cleaning provides constantly high cleaning power, uninterrupted use and long filter life. The NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc also features electronic fill level monitoring, ensuring the maximum allowable fill volume is not exceeded with wet vacuuming. Vacuumed liquids can be easily be emptied via an oil-resistant drain hose. Accessories can be attached to the vacuum cleaner quickly and easily using the practical clip system. The device has a hose storage compartment, an accessory compartment and a large storage area (e. g. for tools). With 75 litre stainless steel container and tilting chassis for easy emptying of dry dirt.

On-board practical storage Large on-board storage area for tool and accessory storage. Integrated drain hose Easily accessible drain hose for convenient liquid disposal. Semi-automatic filter cleaning Semi-automatic filter cleaning effectively ensures constantly high suction power. Hose and bend attachment Convenient suction hose and bend attachment for easy transport and storage.