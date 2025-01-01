PartsPro Cleaner PC Bio 10

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.295-260.0Biologically active cleaning agent, water-based, pH-neutral, skin-friendly and solvent-free. Particularly suitable for workshops and service companies for removing oil, grease, and soot contamination from parts.
Packaging size (l)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
7
Weight (kg)
20.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
21
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
