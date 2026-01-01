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    Premium Glass Clean Kit MultiLink 30 cm 56-93 cm | Kärcher

    Cleaning tool set with handle, mop head, squeegee, blue and white cloths, and packaging box on white background.

    Premium Glass Clean Kit MultiLink 30 cm 56-93 cm

    Part number: 9.212-036.0

    • Best product selection specifically for glass cleaning and hard-to-reach areas
    • Height-adjustable aluminium handle 56–93 cm and ergonomic hand pad
    • Mop for general surfaces and ultra microfibre mop for shiny surfaces
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