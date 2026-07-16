Premium Mop Kit Strap Tape ErgoHandle TriJet 40 cm | Kärcher

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Part number: 9.212-034.0
Working width (cm)
40
Textile attachment
Hook&Loop
Material
Aluminium / steel / PP / rubber / POM
Handle type
Fix
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
0.9
Package weight (kg)
1.6
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
400 x 90
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
400 x 90 x 1580
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas