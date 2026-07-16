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    Premium Mop Kit Strap Tape ErgoHandle TriJet 40 cm | Kärcher

    Grey and turquoise flat mop with an extendable handle and a striped cleaning pad.

    Premium Mop Kit Strap Tape ErgoHandle TriJet 40 cm

    Part number: 9.212-034.0

    • Spray mop system hook-and-loop fastener holder, integrated 500 ml tank, patented holder
    • Easy hook-and-loop fastener, joint-friendly and rotatable handles
    • 1 × Soft Striat mop
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