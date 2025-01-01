Shop our Best Deals

    Black Kärcher PressurePro Professional cleaner bottle with yellow cap, featuring product label and safety symbols.

    PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81

    Part number: 6.295-555.0

    Universally applicable, highly concentrated, material-friendly active cleaner. Removes heavy oil, grease and mineral contamination. Suitable for vehicle/engine washing and tarpaulin cleaning.
