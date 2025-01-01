Shop Spring Deals!

    Yellow Kärcher PressurePro Professional RM 58 detergent container with label detailing specifications.

    PressurePro Foam Cleaner, alkaline RM 58

    Part number: 6.295-100.0

    Removes stubborn grease, oil and protein stains as well as food residue on tiles and containers. Long contact time thanks to foam blanket.
