PressurePro Foam Cleaner, alkaline RM 58

Part number: 6.295-100.0Removes stubborn grease, oil and protein stains as well as food residue on tiles and containers. Long contact time thanks to foam blanket.
Packaging size (l)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
13.1
Weight (kg)
21.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
22.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
260 x 237 x 430
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
