    Yellow Kärcher PressurePro RM 750 container with label detailing product information and usage instructions.

    PressurePro Intensive Deep Cleaner RM 750

    Part number: 6.295-539.0

    Low-foaming intensive deep cleaner for removing the most stubborn dirt caused by oil, grease, soot, blood or protein. Suitable for mechanical floor cleaning as well as with surface cleaners.
