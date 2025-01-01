PressurePro Intensive Deep Cleaner RM 750

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.295-539.0Low-foaming intensive deep cleaner for removing the most stubborn dirt caused by oil, grease, soot, blood or protein. Suitable for mechanical floor cleaning as well as with surface cleaners.
Packaging size (l)
10
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
13.7
Weight (kg)
11.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
11.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
290 x 190 x 230
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
