    Yellow Kärcher PressurePro RM 110 container with label detailing product information and metal coil image.

    PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110

    Part number: 6.295-303.0

    For protection against lime deposits in the heating coil system (up to 150 °C) of hot water high-pressure cleaners. Ideal for use with medium to hard water.
