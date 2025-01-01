Shop our Best Deals

    Yellow Kärcher PressurePro RM 31 detergent container with label showing product details and images of industrial cleaning settings.

    PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31

    Part number: 6.295-069.0

    Highly concentrated high-pressure deep cleaning agent. Effectively removes stubborn dirt, e.g. oil, grease, tar, soot or smoke resin, at all temperatures.
