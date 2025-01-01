PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.295-069.0Highly concentrated high-pressure deep cleaning agent. Effectively removes stubborn dirt, e.g. oil, grease, tar, soot or smoke resin, at all temperatures.
Packaging size (l)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
13
Weight (kg)
22.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
24.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
260 x 237 x 430
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
