Spray-extraction cleaner Puzzi 10/1 Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner | Kärcher

The Kärcher Puzzi 10/1 redefines professional cleaning. This powerful spray extraction cleaner deep cleans, leaving textiles with minimal moisture for faster drying. Perfect for tough stains and refreshing carpets, rugs, sofas, car interiors, and more. Key Benefits: Deep Clean, Fast Drying: Spray-extraction penetrates deep, loosening dirt, while powerful suction extracts the solution, leaving surfaces almost dry. Minimize downtime. Flexible Nozzle: Kärcher's innovative rotating lip ensures optimal contact at any angle, for effortless cleaning and superior results, even under furniture. Ergonomic & Easy: Designed for professionals, the Puzzi 10/1 is easy to maneuver. The removable tank simplifies emptying. Versatile Cleaning: The 240mm floor nozzle is ideal for large areas, while the 110mm upholstery nozzle is perfect for spot cleaning and car interiors. Clean everything from carpets to sofas. Professional Results: Achieve professional-grade cleaning. The Puzzi 10/1 removes dirt, allergens, and stains, leaving carpets and upholstery fresh. Durable & Reliable: Built to Kärcher's standards for robust, dependable performance.

Excellent cleaning performance Perfect fibre-deep cleaning of textile surfaces. Fast drying means that surfaces can quickly be used again thanks to the excellent back suction performance. Excellent cleaning result with visible before-and-after effect. Professional quality: extremely robust and durable Efficient pump with a long lifetime. Powerful turbine with excellent back suction performance. Comprehensive set of carpet cleaning accessories Flexible suction lip for optimum suction angle and ultimate drying results. 240 mm wide floor nozzle with integrated spray/suction tube. Ergonomic two-handed grip for extra user comfort. Handy upholstery nozzle Easy yet thorough cleaning of upholstery and upholstered furniture. Perfect for vehicle interior cleaning. Removable, smart 2-in-1 container Quick and simple to fill the fresh water tank. Convenient and simple to remove dirty water. Easy to operate thanks to two large push-buttons No need to bend down: on/off foot switch for speed and ease of use. Quick 1-step method: combined spraying and vacuuming in one operation. 2-step method: Spray on fibres and leave to soak in – then vacuum off. Large rear wheels and flexible 360° steering rollers Easy manoeuvring even on uneven surfaces. Particularly manoeuvrable and flexible to handle when cleaning. Cable hook For safe storage of the power cable. Practical and protects the cables. The machine is easy and convenient to transport and store. Integrated storage for the upholstery nozzle and the carpet nozzle Thanks to the clip design, the upholstery nozzle is always within reach. Integrated suction tube holder with a floor nozzle in the carrying handle.