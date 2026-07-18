Spray-extraction cleaner Puzzi 30/ 4 | Kärcher

At just 66 dB(A), the Puzzi 30/4 spray extraction machine is the quietest wet vacuum cleaner of its kind and is perfect for low-noise cleaning. With a fresh water capacity of 30 litres and a 350 mm floor nozzle, this innovative spray extraction machine is particularly suitable for cleaning large textile surfaces. During the design phase, great importance was placed on creating a device that would enable ergonomic, fatigue-free and time-saving work. The EASY Operation operating concept and the ergonomic upright concept make handling much easier. Thanks to easy-to-understand pictograms, there is no need for lengthy training periods. The dirty water tank is removable, and the handle and geometry of the tank are designed for ergonomic transport. The container is easy to clean and is therefore also suitable for filling the fresh water tank. The short setup time saves time and money. The machine offers up to 30% faster drying time than competitor models. The flexible suction lip also contributes to this, guaranteeing an optimum suction angle at all times. Puzzi 30/4 is easy to transport, even when lying down with a full fresh water tank, and thanks to its large fixed castors, it is alsovery easy to manoeuvre up and down stairs.due to the flexible suction lip, which always assures an optimal suction angle. The Puzzi 30/4 is easy to carry, even when lying flat with a full fresh water tank, and its large castor wheels make it easy to transport over stairs.

Power outlet for PW 30/1 The integrated socket enables flexible use of the PW 30/1 without an additional power source. When not in use, the socket is effectively protected by an automatically closing flap. The PW 30/1 increases the area performance, cleans the pile with a rotating brush and aligns it in one direction. Extremely quiet At just 66 dB(A), the Puzzi 30/4 is the quietest wet vacuum cleaner of its kind. Thanks to the low noise volume, the machine can be used everywhere,even during business hours and in hotels. The low noise emissions protects the operator and allow longer workintervals. Large tank capacity Even with a full 30-litre fresh water tank, the Puzzi 30/4 can be easily transported lying on its back. An integrated level indicator display shows the operator the currentfresh water level. The fresh water filter protects the components and can be removed without tools and cleaned. User-friendly EASY Operation operating concept To protect against dirt, the dirty water tank's handle is attached to the outside. The dirty water tank is easy to remove and can also be used to fill the fresh water tank. A short description on the rear of the dirty water tank explains the work process in a way that is easy to understand. Large transport wheels Thanks to the large wheels, the Puzzi 30/4 is easy to manoeuvre, even when completely full. Smooth-running wheels with a 30 cm diameter.